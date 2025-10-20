Sparky promotes fire safety at Keesler AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jackson Robinson, 81st Civil Engineer Squadron fire fighter, shows assorted axes to child development center children during National Fire Prevention Week at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 8, 2025. National Fire Prevention Week helps raise fire safety awareness to protect homes and families. Throughout the week the Keesler Fire Department conducted random fire drills, toured various facilities with Sparky the fire dog, distributed fire safety information and fire hats for children, and concluded with a fire station open house. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)