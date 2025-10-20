Sparky promotes fire safety at Keesler AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Demir son of U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Demetrius Hinton, 81st Training Wing safety interim senior enlisted leader, shows affection to Sparky the Fire Dog during National Fire Prevention Week at the Keesler Child Development Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 8, 2025. National Fire Prevention Week helps raise fire safety awareness to protect homes and families. Throughout the week the Keesler Fire Department conducted random fire drills, toured various facilities with Sparky the fire dog, distributed fire safety information and fire hats for children, and concluded with a fire station open house. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)