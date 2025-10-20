SFC Bollenbach Honored for Exceptional Service at DCTC, Poland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Madison Bollenbach is presented an ETS award by Capt. Zachary Sostak and 1st Sgt. Benjamin Lim during a Company formation at DCTC, Poland, Oct. 23, 2025. The award recognizes Bollenbach's exceptional service and contributions to the Regulators, Devil Brigade, and the U.S. Army as he prepares to transition to civilian life.