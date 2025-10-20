Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SFC Bollenbach Honored for Exceptional Service at DCTC, Poland [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SFC Bollenbach Honored for Exceptional Service at DCTC, Poland

    POLAND

    10.16.2025

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Matthew Thomas 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Madison Bollenbach is presented an ETS award by Capt. Zachary Sostak and 1st Sgt. Benjamin Lim during a Company formation at DCTC, Poland, Oct. 23, 2025. The award recognizes Bollenbach's exceptional service and contributions to the Regulators, Devil Brigade, and the U.S. Army as he prepares to transition to civilian life.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2025
    Date Posted: 10.23.2025 08:27
    Photo ID: 9368011
    VIRIN: 251017-A-PA249-2965
    Resolution: 2510x1918
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFC Bollenbach Honored for Exceptional Service at DCTC, Poland [Image 3 of 3], by CW2 Matthew Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SFC Bollenbach Honored for Exceptional Service at DCTC, Poland
    SFC Bollenbach Honored for Exceptional Service at DCTC, Poland
    SFC Bollenbach Honored for Exceptional Service at DCTC, Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download