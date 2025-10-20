Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 Conducts Flight Operations in the Strait of Sicily [Image 3 of 5]

    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 Conducts Flight Operations in the Strait of Sicily

    STRAIT OF SICILY

    10.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)

    251022-N-IE405-3036 STRAIT OF SICILY (Oct. 22, 2025) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Dennis Merto, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, secures the engine water wash bottles for the MH-60R Seahawk near the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) after flight operations in the Strait of Sicily, Oct. 22, 2025. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 10.23.2025 04:29
    Photo ID: 9367857
    VIRIN: 251022-N-IE405-3036
    Resolution: 5543x4000
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: STRAIT OF SICILY
    This work, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 Conducts Flight Operations in the Strait of Sicily [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DESRON 60
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    Task Force (CTF) 65
    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79
    U.S. Sixth Fleet
    flight operations

