Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 Conducts Flight Operations in the Strait of Sicily

251022-N-IE405-3019 STRAIT OF SICILY (Oct. 22, 2025) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Dally Daug, right, and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Dennis Merto, left, both assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, conduct engine water wash on the MH-60R Seahawk on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) during flight operations in the Strait of Sicily, Oct. 22, 2025. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)