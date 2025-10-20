Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 Conducts Maintenance in the Strait of Sicily

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251022-N-IE405-1012 STRAIT OF SICILY (Oct. 22, 2025) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Jordan Cummings, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, performs maintenance on the MH-60R Seahawk near the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), Oct. 22, 2025. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)