Plantation, Florida, Pathologist Launches His Navy Career

251017-N-RF885-1012 PLANTATION, Fla. (Oct 17, 2025) Retired Navy Capt. Alan Schiller, M.D., an HCA Florida Westside Hospital pathology residency program attending physician, left, administers the oath of office to Lt. Cameron Summers-Powell, M.D., during a ceremony held in front of friends, family and fellow residents inside Bennet Medical Plaza in Plantation, Fla. Summers-Powell is a resident pathologist at HCA Westside Hospital and committed to Naval service through the Financial Assistance Program (FAP). FAP provides a monthly stipend, tuition support, and an annual grant for a resident physician, dentist, optometrist, physician assistant or clinical psychologist, in exchange for a mimium service requirement after completing training. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)
Plantation, Florida Pathologist Launches Navy Career
