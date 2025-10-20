Plantation, Florida, Pathologist Launches His Navy Career

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251017-N-RF885-1030 PLANTATION, Fla. (Oct 17, 2025) Lt. Cameron Summers-Powell, M.D., an HCA Florida Westside Hospital resident pathologist, signs his officer commissioning documents with his medical officer recruiter, Lt. Farouk Smith, attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami, during a ceremony held in front of friends, family and fellow residents inside Bennet Medical Plaza in Plantation, Fla. Summers-Powell committed to Naval service through the Financial Assistance Program (FAP). FAP provides a monthly stipend, tuition support, and an annual grant for a resident physician, dentist, optometrist, physician assistant or clinical psychologist, in exchange for a mimium service requirement after completing training. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)