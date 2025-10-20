Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Plantation, Florida, Pathologist Launches His Navy Career [Image 1 of 4]

    Plantation, Florida, Pathologist Launches His Navy Career

    PLANTATION, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami

    251017-N-RF885- 1025 PLANTATION, Fla. (Oct 17, 2025) Lt. Farouk Smith, a medical officer recruiter attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami, left, speaks with brothers Cmdr. Damian Summers-Oslebo, deputy technical director for the Zumwalt Combat System, center, and Lt. Cameron Summers-Powell, M.D., an HCA Florida Westside Hospital resident pathologist and newly commissioned medical officer, right, after Summers-Powell's oath of enlistment ceremony before of friends, family and fellow residents inside Bennet Medical Plaza in Plantation, Fla. Summers-Powell committed to Naval service through the Financial Assistance Program (FAP). FAP provides a monthly stipend, tuition support, and an annual grant for a resident physician, dentist, optometrist, physician assistant or clinical psychologist, in exchange for a mimium service requirement after completing training. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    Location: PLANTATION, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: PLANTATION, FLORIDA, US
