    UNSECNAV visits military installations and troops across Guam [Image 7 of 7]

    UNSECNAV visits military installations and troops across Guam

    HAGATNA, GUAM

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janae McCoy 

    Joint Region Marianas

    HAGATNA, Guam (Oct. 21, 2025) – Under Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, center left, meets with Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero at Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor's Complex in Hagatna, Guam, Oct. 21. Cao serves as the Senior Defense Official for Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. Cao’s visit included key leader engagements across Guam, assessing military readiness, quality of life, and informing resourcing decisions to strengthen the island’s capabilities as a critical Joint Force power projection platform for the Department of War. From left: U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas; Commander, Navy Installations Command Vice Adm. Scott Gray; Cao; Leon Guerrero; Guam Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio; Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)

    This work, UNSECNAV visits military installations and troops across Guam [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Janae McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

