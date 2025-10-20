AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (Oct. 21, 2025) – Under Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao tours U.S. Naval Hospital Guam in Agana Heights, Guam, Oct. 21. Cao serves as the Senior Defense Official for Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. Cao’s visit included key leader engagements across Guam, assessing military readiness, quality of life,and informing resourcing decisions to strengthen the island’s capabilities as a critical Joint Force power projection platform for the Department of War. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2025 20:20
|Photo ID:
|9367692
|VIRIN:
|251021-N-JC256-1511
|Resolution:
|6194x4131
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|AGANA HEIGHTS, GU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UNSECNAV visits military installations and troops across Guam [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Janae McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.