UNSECNAV visits military installations and troops across Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE (Oct. 21, 2025) – Under Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, right, and Commander, Navy Installations Command Vice Adm. Scott Gray, center, meet Sailors on Andersen Air Force Base during a visit to Guam, Oct. 21. Cao’s visit included key leader engagements across Guam, assessing military readiness, quality of life, and informing resourcing decisions to strengthen the island’s capabilities as a critical Joint Force power projection platform for the Department of War. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)