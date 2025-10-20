ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE (Oct. 21, 2025) – Under Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, right, and Commander, Navy Installations Command Vice Adm. Scott Gray, center, meet Sailors on Andersen Air Force Base during a visit to Guam, Oct. 21. Cao’s visit included key leader engagements across Guam, assessing military readiness, quality of life, and informing resourcing decisions to strengthen the island’s capabilities as a critical Joint Force power projection platform for the Department of War. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2025 20:20
|Photo ID:
|9367691
|VIRIN:
|251021-N-JC256-1379
|Resolution:
|7028x4688
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UNSECNAV visits military installations and troops across Guam [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Janae McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.