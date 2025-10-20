UNSECNAV visits military installations and troops across Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ (Oct. 21, 2025) – Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Installations Deputy of Family Services Patrick Szigeti, right, provides a barracks tour for Under Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao at MCBCB, Guam, Oct. 21. Cao’s visit included key leader engagements across Guam, assessing military readiness, quality of life, and informing resourcing decisions to strengthen the island’s capabilities as a critical Joint Force power projection platform for the Department of War. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)