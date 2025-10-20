Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UNSECNAV visits military installations and troops across Guam [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    UNSECNAV visits military installations and troops across Guam

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janae McCoy 

    Joint Region Marianas

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ (Oct. 21, 2025) – Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Installations Deputy of Family Services Patrick Szigeti, right, provides a barracks tour for Under Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao at MCBCB, Guam, Oct. 21. Cao’s visit included key leader engagements across Guam, assessing military readiness, quality of life, and informing resourcing decisions to strengthen the island’s capabilities as a critical Joint Force power projection platform for the Department of War. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.22.2025 20:20
    Photo ID: 9367689
    VIRIN: 251021-N-JC256-1215
    Resolution: 7071x4716
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNSECNAV visits military installations and troops across Guam [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Janae McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UNSECNAV visits military installations and troops across Guam
    UNSECNAV visits military installations and troops across Guam
    UNSECNAV visits military installations and troops across Guam
    UNSECNAV visits military installations and troops across Guam
    UNSECNAV visits military installations and troops across Guam
    UNSECNAV visits military installations and troops across Guam
    UNSECNAV visits military installations and troops across Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNavy
    JRM
    UNSECNAV
    MCBCB
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download