UNSECNAV visits military installations and troops across Guam

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ (Oct. 21, 2025) – Under Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, right, meets U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard D. Marshall Jr., commander, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, during a visit to Guam, Oct. 21. Cao serves as the Senior Defense Official for Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. Cao’s visit included key leader engagements across Guam, assessing military readiness, quality of life, and informing resourcing decisions to strengthen the island’s capabilities as a critical Joint Force power projection platform for the Department of War. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)