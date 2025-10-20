UNSECNAV visits military installations and troops across Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Oct. 20, 2025) – Under Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, center, meets with Victor Galloway, Orote Commissary store director, left, at NBG, Oct. 20. Cao serves as the Senior Defense Official for Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. Cao’s visit included key leader engagements across Guam, assessing military readiness, quality of life, and informing resourcing decisions to strengthen the island’s capabilities as a critical Joint Force power projection platform for the Department of War. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)