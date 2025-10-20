Alaska Organized Militia continues storm response efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Alaska Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command is prepared for flight at Bethel, AK, Oct. 18. 2025. The Alaska Organized Militia continues coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operation Center following the 2025 West Coast Storm as the mission focus, pursuant to Governor Dunleavy’s declaration of disaster, shifts from lifesaving to life sustainment and stabilization of communities and survivors. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon)