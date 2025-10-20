Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Organized Militia continues storm response efforts [Image 1 of 5]

    Alaska Organized Militia continues storm response efforts

    BETHEL, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon 

    176th Wing

    An Alaska Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command is prepared for flight at Bethel, AK, Oct. 18. 2025. The Alaska Organized Militia continues coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operation Center following the 2025 West Coast Storm as the mission focus, pursuant to Governor Dunleavy’s declaration of disaster, shifts from lifesaving to life sustainment and stabilization of communities and survivors. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2025
    Date Posted: 10.22.2025 15:04
    Photo ID: 9367347
    VIRIN: 251018-Z-GH714-9903
    Resolution: 4270x2844
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: BETHEL, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    Domestic Operations
    Operation Halong Response
    operationhalongresponse

