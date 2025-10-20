Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintaining the Falcons

    ATLANTIC CITY AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2004

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lauren W. Carter with the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, perform maintenance on an F-16 Fighting Falcons at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey, Dec. 7, 2004. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2004
    Date Posted: 10.22.2025 14:58
    Photo ID: 9367343
    VIRIN: 041207-Z-AL508-1004
    Resolution: 2895x1931
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC CITY AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintaining the Falcons, by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Homeland Security
    Operation Noble Eagle
    NJANG
    New Jersey National Guard
    177 FW
    NJNG

