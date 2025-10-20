Maintaining the Falcons

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lauren W. Carter with the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, perform maintenance on an F-16 Fighting Falcons at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey, Dec. 7, 2004. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)