    18th Flight Test Squadron Redesignates as 18th Special Operations Test and Evaluation Squadron [Image 3 of 3]

    18th Flight Test Squadron Redesignates as 18th Special Operations Test and Evaluation Squadron

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2019

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jonathan D McCallum 

    492d Special Operations Wing

    The 18th Flight Test Squadron was officially redesignated as the 18th Special Operations Test and Evaluation Squadron during a ceremony here, July 30. The importance of the name change is twofold. While it more accurately captures the mission of the unit, it also plays a significant role in normalizing the 492nd Special Operations Wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Curtin)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2019
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
