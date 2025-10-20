18th Flight Test Squadron Redesignates as 18th Special Operations Test and Evaluation Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 18th Flight Test Squadron was officially redesignated as the 18th Special Operations Test and Evaluation Squadron during a ceremony here, July 30. The importance of the name change is twofold. While it more accurately captures the mission of the unit, it also plays a significant role in normalizing the 492nd Special Operations Wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Curtin)