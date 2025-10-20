Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCIC Marines Engage With Monitors During MMEA Visit

    MCIC Marines Engage With Monitors During MMEA Visit

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jestin Costa 

    Marine Corps Information Command

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Information Command attend a Manpower Management Enlisted Assignments (MMEA) roadshow brief at Fort Meade, Maryland, Oct. 21, 2025. The MMEA roadshow provides Marines the opportunity to engage directly with their monitors to discuss career progression, assignments, and reenlistment options. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jestin Costa)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.22.2025 12:22
    Photo ID: 9367259
    VIRIN: 251021-M-FA103-1001
    Resolution: 3577x2555
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
