MCIC Marines Engage With Monitors During MMEA Visit

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Information Command attend a Manpower Management Enlisted Assignments (MMEA) roadshow brief at Fort Meade, Maryland, Oct. 21, 2025. The MMEA roadshow provides Marines the opportunity to engage directly with their monitors to discuss career progression, assignments, and reenlistment options. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jestin Costa)