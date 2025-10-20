W.Va. National Guardsmen Patrol U Street Metro Station in Washington D.C.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Brandon Miller and Spc. Gerald Price, both with the West Virginia National Guard and assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, conduct a presence patrol at U Street Metro Station in Washington, D.C., Oct. 20, 2025. Approximately 2,400 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, workers, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)