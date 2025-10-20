Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    W.Va. National Guardsmen Patrol U Street Metro Station in Washington D.C. [Image 1 of 5]

    W.Va. National Guardsmen Patrol U Street Metro Station in Washington D.C.

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams 

    130th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Spc. Brandon Miller and Spc. Gerald Price, both with the West Virginia National Guard and assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, conduct a presence patrol at U Street Metro Station in Washington, D.C., Oct. 20, 2025. Approximately 2,400 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, workers, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 10.21.2025 15:50
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    West Virginia National Guard
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    WVGuard

