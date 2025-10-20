104th Fighter Wing hosts Project Safe Guard, a gun safety class

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Over 180 members of the 104th Fighter Wing participated in a Project Safe Guard (PSG) gun safety class over the September drill at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass. Participants learned about safe gun security and storage, and focused on how to keep the entire family safe with guns in the home.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Harris)