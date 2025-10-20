Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing hosts Project Safe Guard, a gun safety class

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Harris-lariviere 

    104th Fighter Wing

    Over 180 members of the 104th Fighter Wing participated in a Project Safe Guard (PSG) gun safety class over the September drill at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass. Participants learned about safe gun security and storage, and focused on how to keep the entire family safe with guns in the home.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Harris)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 10.21.2025 11:40
    Photo ID: 9366555
    VIRIN: 250924-Z-TN357-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, 104th Fighter Wing hosts Project Safe Guard, a gun safety class, by A1C Elijah Harris-lariviere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

