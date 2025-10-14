Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Responsibility 39th Strategic Signal Battalion [Image 17 of 18]

    Change of Responsibility 39th Strategic Signal Battalion

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Malcolm Coley, assigned to the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, shares a laughter with the departing Senior Enlisted Leader of the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion Command, Sgt. Maj. Ramon Trujillo after a Change of Responsibility Ceremony, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium Sept. 19, 2025. Trujillo relinquished the responsibility of the unit to Command Sgt. Maj. Royal W. Latham. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

