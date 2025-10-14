Change of Responsibility 39th Strategic Signal Battalion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Malcolm Coley, assigned to the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, shares a laughter with the departing Senior Enlisted Leader of the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion Command, Sgt. Maj. Ramon Trujillo after a Change of Responsibility Ceremony, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium Sept. 19, 2025. Trujillo relinquished the responsibility of the unit to Command Sgt. Maj. Royal W. Latham. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)