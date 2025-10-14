Change of Responsibility 39th Strategic Signal Battalion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Belgian Senior Enlisted Leader with the 6th Group Communication and Information Systems, a sister unit to the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, offers a baton to Command Sgt. Maj. Ramon Trujillo after a Change of Responsibility Ceremony, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium Sept. 19, 2025. Trujillo relinquished the responsibility of the unit to Command Sgt. Maj. Royal W. Latham. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)