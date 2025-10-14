Change of Responsibility 39th Strategic Signal Battalion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Royal W. Latham, the new Senior Enlisted Leader of the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, salutes the leader of troops and the Joint Color Guard during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium Sept. 19, 2025. Latham took over the responsibility of the unit from U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Ramon Trujillo. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)