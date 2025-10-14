ANNUALEX 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Kawasaki P-1, U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, and U.S. Navy F-35C Lightning II assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 fly together in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 20, 2025 in support of Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 25. ANNUALEX is a multilateral exercise that enhances the Japan and U.S. alliance, strengthens naval interoperability and demonstrates a joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class R. Ezekiel Duran)