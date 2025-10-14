Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Patrol and Hand Signs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Garrett Sage, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 6th Marines, was promoted to the rank of Cpl. during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 18, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Trey Woodard)