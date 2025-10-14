Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Patrol and Hand Signs [Image 8 of 10]

    PANAMA

    10.17.2025

    Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Elvis Bordones, a member of Panama’s Servicio Nacional de Frontera, leads a patrol during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 18, 2025. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners are expanding their ongoing strategic security partnership with the Panamanian security forces as an enduring promise to promote partnership, solidarity, and open communication, which enables opportunities of working together effectively to address common challenges and collective security. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.20.2025 17:54
    Photo ID: 9366096
    VIRIN: 251018-A-UJ512-1023
    Location: PA
    Panama Canal
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

