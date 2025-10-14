Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Patrol and Hand Signs

A Combined Jungle Operations Training Course instructor from the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval teaches a course on tactical movements at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 18, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
