Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Patrol and Hand Signs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Frank Flaco, a member of Panama’s Servicio Nacional de Fronteras and an instructor of the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course, briefs students on patrol drills in the jungle at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 18, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Trey Woodard)