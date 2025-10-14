Date Taken: 10.07.2025 Date Posted: 10.20.2025 14:06 Photo ID: 9365888 VIRIN: 251007-A-VS149-1005 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 4.29 MB Location: US Hometown: CARVER, MASSACHUSETTS, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Brian Dorgan - Bandmaster [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Anthony Pocetti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.