Mr. John Rourke, co-founder of the We Fund the Blue Foundation, serves U.S. Marines and Sailors during a Beach Bash event following the 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 18, 2025. The Beach Bash, held in conjunction with the Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration, celebrated Marines, Sailors, and the families and communities who sustain them. The event strengthened the bond between the Marine Corps and the Nation it serves, honoring 250 years of service and sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Madisyn Paschal)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2025 20:39
|Photo ID:
|9365279
|VIRIN:
|251018-M-QJ964-1011
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|9.17 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 250th Marine Corps Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Madisyn Paschal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.