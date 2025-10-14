250th Marine Corps Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Carlos Jackson, the assistant chief of staff of training, operations, and plans for Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, speaks with Gunnery Sgt. Dalila Chavez, the admin chief for MCIWEST, MCB Camp Pendleton, as part of the Emergency Operations Center during the 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 18, 2025. The Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration celebrated Marines, Sailors, and the families and communities who sustain them. The event strengthened the bond between the Marine Corps and the Nation it serves, honoring 250 years of service and sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Madisyn Paschal)