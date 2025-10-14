250th Marine Corps Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Pinyo Chuon, the operations chief for Marine Corps Community Services, Marine Corps Installation West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, supports security efforts as part of the Emergency Operations Center during the 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 18, 2025. The Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration celebrated Marines, Sailors, and the families and communities who sustain them. The event strengthened the bond between the Marine Corps and the Nation it serves, honoring 250 years of service and sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Madisyn Paschal)