250th Marine Corps Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration

U.S. Marines wait in line at a mobile Marine Corps Exchange during a Beach Bash event following the 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 18, 2025. The Beach Bash, held in conjunction with the Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration, celebrated Marines, Sailors, and the families and communities who sustain them. The event strengthened the bond between the Marine Corps and the Nation it serves, honoring 250 years of service and sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Madisyn Paschal)