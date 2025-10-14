Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250th Marine Corps Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration [Image 1 of 8]

    250th Marine Corps Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Madisyn Paschal 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brittney Smith, a Marine Corps Community Services Marine for Marine Corps Installation West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, poses for a photo during a Beach Bash event following the 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 18, 2025. The Beach Bash, held in conjunction with the Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration, celebrated Marines, Sailors, and the families and communities who sustain them. The event strengthened the bond between the Marine Corps and the Nation it serves, honoring 250 years of service and sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Madisyn Paschal)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2025
    Date Posted: 10.19.2025 20:39
    TAGS

    Operational Readiness
    Amphibious Demonstration
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    250th Marine Corps Birthday
    Celebration
    NMC250CPEN

