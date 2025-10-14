National Guard Soldiers and Airmen attend Field Sanitation training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

National Guardsmen from various states assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia check chlorine residual levels during field sanitation training at Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. The training supports the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission by ensuring members are prepared to sustain health, hygiene, and operational readiness in any environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)