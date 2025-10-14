National Guard Soldiers and Airmen attend Field Sanitation training

National Guardsmen from various states assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia check chlorine residual levels during field sanitation training at Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. The course enhances the ability of service members supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission to maintain safe and sanitary operational environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2025 10:38
|Photo ID:
|9364612
|VIRIN:
|251014-Z-OM884-1012
|Resolution:
|3261x4892
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
