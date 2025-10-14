Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Soldiers and Airmen attend Field Sanitation training

    National Guard Soldiers and Airmen attend Field Sanitation training

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams 

    130th Airlift Wing

    National Guardsmen from various states assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia check chlorine residual levels during field sanitation training at Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. The course enhances the ability of service members supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission to maintain safe and sanitary operational environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 10.18.2025 10:38
    Photo ID: 9364612
    VIRIN: 251014-Z-OM884-1012
    Resolution: 3261x4892
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Soldiers and Airmen attend Field Sanitation training, by SSgt Takara Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    DCSafe

