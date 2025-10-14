Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Soldiers and Airmen attend Field Sanitation training [Image 10 of 12]

    National Guard Soldiers and Airmen attend Field Sanitation training

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams 

    130th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Spc. Lillyann Suttle, Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, checks a water sample’s chlorine residual during field sanitation training at Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. The training strengthens the readiness and health resilience of service members supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    National Guard
    DCSafe

