National Guard Soldiers and Airmen attend Field Sanitation training

U.S. Army Spc. Lillyann Suttle, Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, checks a water sample’s chlorine residual during field sanitation training at Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. The training strengthens the readiness and health resilience of service members supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)
|10.14.2025
|10.18.2025 10:38
|9364611
|251014-Z-OM884-1011
|6048x4024
|852.46 KB
|WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|4
|0
