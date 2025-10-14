Morris Osazuwa, a medical technologist at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, trains U.S. Army Pfc. Nathan Ho on the coagulation bench, Oct. 17, Bethesda, Md. Hands-on training with experienced technologists ensures military medics can perform critical lab testing to support patient care. (DOW photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2025 15:17
|Photo ID:
|9364296
|VIRIN:
|251016-D-EC642-1277
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Walter’s Way Behind the Scenes: Lab Professionals at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center [Image 13 of 13], by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.