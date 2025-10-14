Walter’s Way Behind the Scenes: Lab Professionals at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Lulu Zhao, a laboratory scientist at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, organizes vials for processing in the automated laboratory system, Oct. 17, Bethesda, Md. State-of-the-art automation in clinical labs speeds up diagnostics and improves patient care through precise, high-volume sample analysis. (DOW photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)
