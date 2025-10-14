Joe Midiri, a medical laboratory scientist at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, handles a flow sample under specialized lab conditions, Oct. 17, Bethesda, Md. Accurate sample preparation is critical for the analysis of biological markers that inform patient diagnosis and treatment. (DOW photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2025 15:17
|Photo ID:
|9364293
|VIRIN:
|251016-D-EC642-1198
|Resolution:
|3000x2034
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Walter’s Way Behind the Scenes: Lab Professionals at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center [Image 13 of 13], by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.