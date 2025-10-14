Walter’s Way Behind the Scenes: Lab Professionals at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Jesse Chapman, a resident pathologist at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, grosses tissue to be made into slides for microscopic examination, Oct. 17, Bethesda, Md. This specialized work supports the diagnosis and treatment of patients at one of the nation’s premier military medical centers. (DOW photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)