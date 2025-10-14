Walter’s Way Behind the Scenes: Lab Professionals at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Erika Palmer, lead histopathology technician at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, oversees the processing of tissue samples for microscopic examination, Oct. 17, Bethesda, Md. The use of advanced laboratory equipment ensures precise specimen preparation to support accurate and timely diagnoses. (DOW photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)
