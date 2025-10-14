Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter’s Way Behind the Scenes: Lab Professionals at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center [Image 4 of 13]

    Walter’s Way Behind the Scenes: Lab Professionals at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2025

    Photo by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Shenyce Hutchins, a histopathology tech at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, embeds specimens into cartridges to be made into slides for microscopic examination, Oct. 17, Bethesda, Md. This specialized work supports the diagnosis and treatment of patients at one of the nation’s premier military medical centers. (DOW photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 15:17
    Photo ID: 9364287
    VIRIN: 251016-D-EC642-1054
    Resolution: 3000x1872
    Size: 800.25 KB
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walter’s Way Behind the Scenes: Lab Professionals at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center [Image 13 of 13], by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

