Walter’s Way Behind the Scenes: Lab Professionals at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Shenyce Hutchins, a histopathology tech at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, embeds specimens into cartridges to be made into slides for microscopic examination, Oct. 17, Bethesda, Md. This specialized work supports the diagnosis and treatment of patients at one of the nation’s premier military medical centers. (DOW photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)
