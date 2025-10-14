Aichun Chiang, a histopathology tech at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, prepares to section tissue into slides for microscopic examination, Oct. 17, Bethesda, Md. Cutting tissue into ultra-thin sections allows pathologists to analyze cellular details and deliver accurate diagnoses for patient care. (DOW photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2025 15:17
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
This work, Walter's Way Behind the Scenes: Lab Professionals at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center [Image 13 of 13], by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara