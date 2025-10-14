Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter’s Way Behind the Scenes: Lab Professionals at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center [Image 1 of 13]

    Walter’s Way Behind the Scenes: Lab Professionals at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2025

    Photo by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Aichun Chiang, a histopathology tech at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, prepares to section tissue into slides for microscopic examination, Oct. 17, Bethesda, Md. Cutting tissue into ultra-thin sections allows pathologists to analyze cellular details and deliver accurate diagnoses for patient care. (DOW photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)

