Physical therapy clinic staff provide patient care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251017-N-FB730-1002 CAMP LEJEUNE. (October 17, 2025) Hospital Corpsman second class Cory Grimm, a physical therapy technician, assists a patient with stretches, in the physical therapy clinic at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, on October 17, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist second class Justin Woods)