Physical therapy clinic staff provide patient care

251017-N-FB730-1002 CAMP LEJEUNE. (October 17, 2025) Hospital Corpsman second class Cory Grimm, a physical therapy technician, assists a patient with stretches, in the physical therapy clinic at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, on October 17, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist second class Justin Woods)
National Physical Therapy Month: Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune’s physical therapy team provides crucial service to the warfighters
