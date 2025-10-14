Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Physical therapy clinic staff provides patient care [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Physical therapy clinic staff provides patient care

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    251017-N-FB730-1005 CAMP LEJEUNE. (October 17, 2025) Hospitalman Lamech Kabonge, a physical therapy technician student, assists a patient with stretches in the physical therapy clinic at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on October 17, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist second class Justin Woods)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 12:21
    Photo ID: 9364021
    VIRIN: 251017-N-FB730-1005
    Resolution: 4163x6198
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Physical therapy clinic staff provides patient care [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Physical therapy clinic staff provides patient care
    Physical therapy clinic staff provide patient care
    Physical therapy clinic staff provide patient care

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    National Physical Therapy Month: Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune’s physical therapy team provides crucial service to the warfighters

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Physical Therapy
    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    NMCCL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download