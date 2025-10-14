251015-N-IJ922-1012 SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 15, 2025) – Two U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidons assigned to the “Fighting Marlins” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 40 sits on the apron at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, as Sailors prepare the aircraft for training. VP-40 is currently deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, supporting the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, while defending U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy A. Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2025 03:52
|Photo ID:
|9363677
|VIRIN:
|251015-N-IJ992-1021
|Resolution:
|3484x1960
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VP-40 Flight Line Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Andy Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.